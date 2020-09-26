Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.86

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.86 and last traded at $205.02, with a volume of 1893000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,965 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

