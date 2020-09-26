Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.09

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 3790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

