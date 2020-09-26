New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.18

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 236556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

