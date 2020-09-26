Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX) traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 106,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 52,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $926,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

