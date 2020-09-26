Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 568,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 298,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.