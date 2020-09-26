Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. Deep South Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 318,271 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.09.

About Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deep South Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep South Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.