IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

