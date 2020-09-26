Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.24. Silver Grail Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,806 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

