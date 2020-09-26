Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBKC stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Christopher & Banks will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.