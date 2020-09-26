Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. Xander Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

