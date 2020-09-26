Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 15.4%

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 101,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 228,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.0763636 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

