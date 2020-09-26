Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 15.4%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 101,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 228,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.0763636 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ZTE CORP/ADR Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.52
ZTE CORP/ADR Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.52
Pernod Ricard Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.91
Pernod Ricard Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.91
REMY COINTREAU/ADR Hits New 1-Year High at $18.35
REMY COINTREAU/ADR Hits New 1-Year High at $18.35
Telefonica Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.42
Telefonica Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.42
Rush Enterprises Hits New 12-Month High at $51.98
Rush Enterprises Hits New 12-Month High at $51.98
Dollar General Hits New 52-Week High at $209.86
Dollar General Hits New 52-Week High at $209.86


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report