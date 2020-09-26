Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Paypal reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.25 on Friday. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

