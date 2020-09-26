Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Energizer posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after buying an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after buying an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

