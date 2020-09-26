Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 12.2%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) shares were down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 203,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 147,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

