Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 163,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 92,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

