Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.25. Golar LNG shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 229,299 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
