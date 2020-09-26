Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.25. Golar LNG shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 229,299 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

