SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

SOHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

