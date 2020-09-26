IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.95. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 68 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

