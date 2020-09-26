Analyzing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and General Motors (NASDAQ:GM)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nikola and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 General Motors 1 4 11 0 2.63

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.24%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $36.31, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than General Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A General Motors $137.24 billion 0.30 $6.73 billion $4.82 6.02

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% General Motors 1.46% 6.27% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Nikola on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

