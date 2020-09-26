American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) versus Hammerson (NYSE:HMSNF) Head-To-Head Review

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 0.13 -$997.51 million N/A N/A American Campus Communities $943.04 million 4.95 $84.97 million $2.42 14.00

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A American Campus Communities 12.24% 3.66% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and American Campus Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 4 5 1 0 1.70 American Campus Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50

American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.49%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

