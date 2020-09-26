Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medicl by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medicl in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medicl in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000.

PROF opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

