Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

