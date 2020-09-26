MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

MONDY opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.