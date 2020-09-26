The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on KXSCF shares. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

