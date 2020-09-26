Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

