Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,402.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,428 shares of company stock worth $1,269,168 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 55,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 378.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.74 million and a P/E ratio of -16.14. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

