CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.72 on Friday. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

