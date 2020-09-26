Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

SUNS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,013.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.