LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

LEGIF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.40.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

