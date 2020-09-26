Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.39.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

