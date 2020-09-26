Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $637.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.