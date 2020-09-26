Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.83% of Dril-Quip worth $113,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 196.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

