Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.81% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $113,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE SWM opened at $28.74 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $900.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

