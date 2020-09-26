Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 294,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $113,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $33.28 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

