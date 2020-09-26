Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 863,106 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 863,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.62% of Brinker International worth $114,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $116,578.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

