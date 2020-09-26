Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 223,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Epizyme worth $115,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.