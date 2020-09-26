Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 643,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.06% of Autoliv worth $115,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

