Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 54,166 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $116,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $127,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,628,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 632,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.