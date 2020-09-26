Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,129,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.04% of Domtar worth $116,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Domtar by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domtar by 181.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.90. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.