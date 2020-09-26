Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 591,082 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of Avis Budget Group worth $116,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $27.21 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

