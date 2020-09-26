Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $117,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.