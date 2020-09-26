Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 45,073 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Heron Therapeutics worth $118,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 578,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 462,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 853.7% in the first quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 481,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 431,108 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

