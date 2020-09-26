Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $836,047.44 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $836,047.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,481,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, Leslie Stretch sold 97,061 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,592,499.31.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20.
  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Leslie Stretch sold 250,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $8,597,500.00.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,028 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $995,109.96.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $455,226.80.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Leslie Stretch sold 119,555 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $3,731,311.55.
  • On Friday, August 7th, Leslie Stretch sold 100 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $3,102.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Leslie Stretch sold 48,874 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,461,332.60.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Leslie Stretch sold 219,839 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $6,731,470.18.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,482 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $889,464.76.

MDLA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,320,000 after buying an additional 147,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 301.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 171.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 524,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

