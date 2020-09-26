Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $445.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.48.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $418.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.08. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

