Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $445.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.48.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $418.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.08. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 863,106 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 863,106 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Autoliv Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Autoliv Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report