W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 30,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,778,600.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,360.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $45,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

