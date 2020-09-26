W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 10,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 30,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,778,600.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,360.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $45,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

