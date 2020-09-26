LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.15

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 14713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 82,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

