Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by FBN Securities

Equities research analysts at FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of MDB opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,768,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,272 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,111. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mongodb by 201.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

