Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Sells $2,505,000.00 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $2,445,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $897,176.92.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $865,661.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

