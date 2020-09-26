Insider Selling: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Sells $1,316,510.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.60.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.