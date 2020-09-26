Insider Selling: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Sells $1,316,510.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.