Atlas (ATCO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atlas to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 51.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% Atlas Competitors -11.46% 1.37% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Competitors 690 1582 1514 61 2.25

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 96.87%. Given Atlas’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Atlas’ competitors have a beta of -5.62, meaning that their average stock price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion $439.10 million 11.19 Atlas Competitors $414.84 million $15.08 million -1.50

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Atlas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlas beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

